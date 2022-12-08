Prosecutors: Bats, knives and machete used in brutal 2017 Pupukea killing

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors said Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand used a bat, knives and a machete in the brutal killing of a Haleiwa woman in 2017.

In a hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors described some of the weapons the duo used to kill Telma Boinville while she was cleaning a vacation rental home in Pupukea.

“Three throwing knives... a machete,” said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell.

Bell added the duo also used a baseball bat.

“The bat is in close proximity,” Bell said. “The deceased had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.”

Prosecutors also submitted video of Brown allegedly licking blood from his hand and another video of Brown telling police officers to shoot him after they arrested him at a Mililani shopping center.

Brown and Dandurand are also accused of abducting Boinville’s young daughter from the victim’s car then binding and duct-taping her.

Prosecutors presented a substantial amount of evidence that Brown’s lawyer asked Wednesday’s hearing on admissible evidence be heard in secret.

“You already have the hammer, the machete, the High Sierra knife, etc.,” said Brown’s lawyer William Bagasol.

“You don’t have any evidence, physical evidence... no blood on it, or fingerprints on it,” Bagasol said. “It’s just another piece of just another thing to make it seem more prejudicial than probative of anything.”

However, Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville rejected the request for a secret hearing and admitted nearly all of the evidence submitted by prosecutors for the next trial.

Brown is scheduled to go to trial next month.

