Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Prosecutors: Bats, knives and machete used in brutal 2017 Pupukea killing

“The deceased had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.”
By Rick Daysog
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:19 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors said Stephen Brown and Hailey Dandurand used a bat, knives and a machete in the brutal killing of a Haleiwa woman in 2017.

In a hearing on Wednesday, prosecutors described some of the weapons the duo used to kill Telma Boinville while she was cleaning a vacation rental home in Pupukea.

“Three throwing knives... a machete,” said Deputy Prosecutor Scott Bell.

Bell added the duo also used a baseball bat.

“The bat is in close proximity,” Bell said. “The deceased had injuries consistent with blunt force trauma.”

Prosecutors also submitted video of Brown allegedly licking blood from his hand and another video of Brown telling police officers to shoot him after they arrested him at a Mililani shopping center.

Brown and Dandurand are also accused of abducting Boinville’s young daughter from the victim’s car then binding and duct-taping her.

Prosecutors presented a substantial amount of evidence that Brown’s lawyer asked Wednesday’s hearing on admissible evidence be heard in secret.

“You already have the hammer, the machete, the High Sierra knife, etc.,” said Brown’s lawyer William Bagasol.

“You don’t have any evidence, physical evidence... no blood on it, or fingerprints on it,” Bagasol said. “It’s just another piece of just another thing to make it seem more prejudicial than probative of anything.”

However, Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville rejected the request for a secret hearing and admitted nearly all of the evidence submitted by prosecutors for the next trial.

Brown is scheduled to go to trial next month.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
When Milo saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during...
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job

Latest News

HPD searching for five men suspected in Waikiki beating death
Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests
Chad Starr with daughter Sienna.
He’s walking 164 miles for his daughter. But he’s no longer doing it alone
Focus on the Philippines
Entrepreneurs use Hawaii experiences to drive change in the Philippines
The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire