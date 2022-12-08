Mid-Pacific Institute awarded $250K grant to expand new extended learning program

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mid-Pacific Institute announced Thursday that it has received a huge grant that will go toward its burgeoning extended learning program.

The school said it was awarded a $250,000 Educational Leadership Grant from the Edward E. Ford Foundation, which looks to award schools demonstrating bold, new ideas to address challenges.

School officials say the money will expand its Global Exchange Academy — a locally-based platform for hybrid teaching and learning.

“Mid-Pacific Institute is honored to receive such a prestigious award to further the development of our GlobalX program,” said Shannon Cleary, Mid-Pacific Institute Vice President of Institutional Advancement, in a statement.

“GlobalX curriculum is informed by Deeper Learning principles, which focus on mastering content and employing critical thinking, and targets the needs of Hawaii’s local island communities. We look forward to bringing many new and impactful learning experiences to all ages of learners statewide.”

GlobalX directly addresses the need for accessible, relevant and learner-centered experiences for public, private and public charter school students to supplement campus-based curricula and support various interests and passions.

GlobalX also provides learning opportunities for adults of any age.

