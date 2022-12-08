Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Mid-Pacific Institute awarded $250K grant to expand new extended learning program

Mid-Pacific Vice President of Institutional Advancement Shannon Cleary and Mid-Pacific...
Mid-Pacific Vice President of Institutional Advancement Shannon Cleary and Mid-Pacific President Dr. Paul Turnbull during his visit to Mid-Pacific’s campus in October 2022.(Mid-Pacific Institute)
By Caelan Hughes
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:11 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mid-Pacific Institute announced Thursday that it has received a huge grant that will go toward its burgeoning extended learning program.

The school said it was awarded a $250,000 Educational Leadership Grant from the Edward E. Ford Foundation, which looks to award schools demonstrating bold, new ideas to address challenges.

School officials say the money will expand its Global Exchange Academy — a locally-based platform for hybrid teaching and learning.

“Mid-Pacific Institute is honored to receive such a prestigious award to further the development of our GlobalX program,” said Shannon Cleary, Mid-Pacific Institute Vice President of Institutional Advancement, in a statement.

“GlobalX curriculum is informed by Deeper Learning principles, which focus on mastering content and employing critical thinking, and targets the needs of Hawaii’s local island communities. We look forward to bringing many new and impactful learning experiences to all ages of learners statewide.”

GlobalX directly addresses the need for accessible, relevant and learner-centered experiences for public, private and public charter school students to supplement campus-based curricula and support various interests and passions.

GlobalX also provides learning opportunities for adults of any age.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Firefighters battle a raging building fire in Kakaako.
HFD: Overnight blaze that tore through Kakaako warehouse deemed accidental
The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire
This aerial view shows Fissure 3 erupting on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava

Latest News

Honolulu Marathon
Thousands of runners gear up for 50th Honolulu Marathon as expo begins
Lava from Mauna Loa slowed its advance toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway as it reached...
Mauna Loa eruption flow no longer threatening key Hawaii Island highway
This aerial view shows Fissure 3 erupting on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
Finalists unveiled for 2022 Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award