Kauai man killed in hit-and-run identified by police; search for suspect continues

Your top local headlines for Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 6:21 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kauai police have identified the man who was killed in a hit-and-run in Lihue on Nov. 22.

Authorities said the victim is 47-year-old William Browning.

Officials said he was riding a bike on Rice Street, in front of the Lihue Town Plaza, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle. Police said the driver fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle allegedly involved was a white Toyota Tacoma. It is described as having an extra-cab and pipe racks.

The bicyclist was treated on the scene and transported to Wilcox Medical Center in critical condition, where he later died of his injuries.

This is Kauai’s ninth traffic fatality of the year.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers Kauai at (808) 246-8300 or via www.cskauai.org.

