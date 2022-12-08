Iolani Classic prep basketball tournament returns to full force in 2022

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Back in full force, that’s the feeling in Honolulu as the 2022 Iolani Classic gets going on Thursday at Iolani School’s lower gym.

The girls tournament in the 2022 Iolani Classic kicks off with a field headlined by Missouri’s Incarnate Word, the No. 1 prep girls team in the nation according to MaxPrep.com.

Also included in the 8-team field will be local teams like Host Iolani — the reigning HHSAA State Champs — Campbell, Damien, Konawaena and Moanalua — all getting another crack at the classic.

“Because of last year where a lot of local teams maybe played only one game or did not play at all, we reinvited all of the local teams.” Iolani co-athletic director and tournament director Eddie Maruyama told Hawaii News Now. “So it’s good to have them back and participating in our classic like how it should be.”

In the Boys bracket, the returning Hawaii teams include Iolani, Kamehameha-Kapalama, Leilehua, Maryknoll, Moanalua, Punahou, Radford and Saint Louis.

Included in the 16-team field is No. 1 boys program Montverde Academy out of Florida.

Its a tournament that attracts some of the nation’s top prep teams to compete in paradise, the dream of founder Glenn Young all the way back in 1983.

“Bring the top teams here to benefit our local teams.” Maruyama said. “Its the challenge of the best competition and for a local kids to experience the type of caliber that these players are and being able to challenge them and compete against them, it’s priceless.”

The girls tourney runs from December 8th-10th with the final four games being televised on Spectrum OC16 while the boys tourney will be streaming on Iolani’s YouTube channel.

