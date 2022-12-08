Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

He’s walking 164 miles for his daughter. But he’s no longer doing it alone

Chad Starr lost his 12-year-old daughter to suicide in 2019.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:56 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is on a grueling mission on Maui.

His goal is to walk the entire perimeter of Maui.

“Some friends and I are walking around the perimeter to raise awareness for youth suicide,” Starr said.

That’s 164 miles.

He did the same thing on Oahu back in March ― a total of 131 miles.

It’s all for his daughter Sienna.

If you or anyone you know is in mental health crisis, call 988 or click here.

“July 1, 2019, I lost my daughter’s Sienna Starr to suicide. She was 12 years old,” said Starr.

Sienna was full of energy.

“She was awesome in every way. She’s really loving. She wanted to be friends with everyone,” he said.

In addition to Sienna, Starr has three other names on his shirt – Hayden Hunstable, Jose (Jay) Mejia, and Crey Hargrave – all teens and pre-teens who took their own lives.

Crey Hargrave, 15, loved to skateboard. His mother Bridget has joined Starr on his mission around Maui. Together, they hope to save lives.

“If I can save one person, one child, I feel like walking 165 miles was worth it,” Starr said.

According to the latest CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, about 13% of Maui County middle schoolers have also admitted to attempting suicide at least once.

Starr and his friends are doing this trek for them – and for him.

“I’m raising awareness for youth suicide because the numbers are climbing at a rapid rate. But, you know, I struggle myself. I’ve had attempts and things like that. So, I’m not only walking for Sienna, but for myself, too. So, it’s for adults and anyone who’s struggling,” he said.

Starr says have a conversation with someone you know who is struggling. It just might save their life.

If you would like to support Starr in his journey, click here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
When Milo saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during...
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job

Latest News

Stephen Brown goes on trial on murder charges in January. Prosecutors say he and Hailey...
Prosecutors: Bats, knives and machete used in brutal 2017 Pupukea killing
HPD searching for five men suspected in Waikiki beating death
Surveillance videos provide leads in Waikiki beating death, but there are still no arrests
Focus on the Philippines
Entrepreneurs use Hawaii experiences to drive change in the Philippines
The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire