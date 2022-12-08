He’s walking 164 miles for his daughter. But he’s no longer doing it alone

KIHEI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is on a grueling mission on Maui.

His goal is to walk the entire perimeter of Maui.

“Some friends and I are walking around the perimeter to raise awareness for youth suicide,” Starr said.

That’s 164 miles.

He did the same thing on Oahu back in March ― a total of 131 miles.

It’s all for his daughter Sienna.

If you or anyone you know is in mental health crisis, call 988 or click here.

“July 1, 2019, I lost my daughter’s Sienna Starr to suicide. She was 12 years old,” said Starr.

Sienna was full of energy.

“She was awesome in every way. She’s really loving. She wanted to be friends with everyone,” he said.

In addition to Sienna, Starr has three other names on his shirt – Hayden Hunstable, Jose (Jay) Mejia, and Crey Hargrave – all teens and pre-teens who took their own lives.

Crey Hargrave, 15, loved to skateboard. His mother Bridget has joined Starr on his mission around Maui. Together, they hope to save lives.

“If I can save one person, one child, I feel like walking 165 miles was worth it,” Starr said.

According to the latest CDC Youth Risk Behavior Survey, about 13% of Maui County middle schoolers have also admitted to attempting suicide at least once.

Starr and his friends are doing this trek for them – and for him.

“I’m raising awareness for youth suicide because the numbers are climbing at a rapid rate. But, you know, I struggle myself. I’ve had attempts and things like that. So, I’m not only walking for Sienna, but for myself, too. So, it’s for adults and anyone who’s struggling,” he said.

Starr says have a conversation with someone you know who is struggling. It just might save their life.

If you would like to support Starr in his journey, click here.

