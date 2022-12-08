HNN is launching First Alert Weather. Here’s what that means

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Weather is a big part of everyone’s day ― from rain that might impact the morning commute to a swell that could push up surf or a big storm that threatens flash flooding.

To help you plan your day and week better, HNN is launching a new initiative called First Alert.

“First Alert is our commitment and our promise to the viewers that we’re going to let you know what’s happening as soon as we know based on the forecast modeling,” said HNN Chief Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins.

HNN will also be giving viewers the earliest indications of severe weather.

In those cases, a First Alert Weather Day will be declared ― giving viewers more time to plan and prepare.

