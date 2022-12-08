Tributes
Grand jury indicts suspect in fatal shooting at Ewa Beach townhouse complex

Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:14 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - A grand jury has indicted Wednesday a 34-year-old man accused of killing a resident manager at an Ewa Beach townhouse complex.

Officials said Patrick Tuputala has been charged with second-degree murder and a firearm offense.

The incident happened last Thursday in the parking lot of the Palm Villas townhouse complex around 8:30 a.m.

Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job

Police said a 57-year-old man had been shot and was found unresponsive in the parking lot.

The victim was later identified as Phillip Huth. He worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas townhouse complex for 15 years.

According to court documents, Tuputala told his girlfriend he had killed Huth.

Authorities said sheriffs were able to convince Tuputala to turn himself in.

Tuputala is being held on $1 million bail.

This story may be updated.

