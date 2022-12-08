Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

GM to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America

General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.
General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:41 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.

The plan to install up to 40,000 chargers comes amid GM’s plans to sell exclusively zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035.

While they won’t be so-called “Level 3″ chargers that can charge an EV to 80 percent of its battery capacity in a half hour or so, they will be the slower, yet still relatively powerful “Level 2″ chargers.

They will go in places where drivers might leave their vehicles parked for a couple of hours, like parks, sports venues or downtown shopping districts.

If all 40,000 units are installed, GM’s move would nearly double the current number of charging stations of this type in America, which currently stands at about 43,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
When Milo saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during...
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job

Latest News

The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire
A partnership with several companies and community organizations will allow the installation of...
Reef-safe sunscreen will soon be available for free at these Maui beaches
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil for gun violence victims
Focus on the Philippines
These entrepreneurs are using their experiences in Hawaii to drive change in the Philippines