Free mineral-based sunscreen dispensers to be installed at busy Maui beaches

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui is making it easier for people to lather on reef-safe sunscreen at busy beaches.

A partnership with several companies and community organizations will allow the installation of 20 free mineral sunscreen dispensers at beach parks across the Valley Isle and at Hulopoe Bay on Lanai.

Officials said Raw Elements — an FDA-approved, non-GMO verified and cruelty-free certified brand — will be used for the dispensers. They create SPF products with certified organic ingredients.

The new dispensers make it easier for people to abide by a law which banned non-mineral sunscreens.

Free mineral-based sunscreen will be installed at the following locations:

Kamaole 1, 2 and 3 Beach Parks

Keawakapu Beach (2 locations)

Pohaku Beach Park

Papalaua Wayside Park

Baldwin Beach Park

Hookipa Beach Park

Launiupoko Beach Park

Kalepolepo Beach Park

Kanaha Beach Park

Haycraft Beach Park

Whalers Village (4 locations)

Waianapanapa State Park

Honolua Farms Food Truck at Honolua Bay

Hulopoe Bay, Lanai

This initiative supports the unanimous Maui County Council Ordinance outlawing all non-mineral sunscreens, which went into effect in October.

