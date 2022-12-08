Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Free mineral-based sunscreen dispensers to be installed at busy Maui beaches

A partnership with several companies and community organizations will allow the installation of...
A partnership with several companies and community organizations will allow the installation of 20 free mineral sunscreen dispensers at beach parks across the Valley Isle and at Hulopoe Bay on Lanai.(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:07 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui is making it easier for people to lather on reef-safe sunscreen at busy beaches.

A partnership with several companies and community organizations will allow the installation of 20 free mineral sunscreen dispensers at beach parks across the Valley Isle and at Hulopoe Bay on Lanai.

Officials said Raw Elements — an FDA-approved, non-GMO verified and cruelty-free certified brand — will be used for the dispensers. They create SPF products with certified organic ingredients.

The new dispensers make it easier for people to abide by a law which banned non-mineral sunscreens.

Free mineral-based sunscreen will be installed at the following locations:

  • Kamaole 1, 2 and 3 Beach Parks
  • Keawakapu Beach (2 locations)
  • Pohaku Beach Park
  • Papalaua Wayside Park
  • Baldwin Beach Park
  • Hookipa Beach Park
  • Launiupoko Beach Park
  • Kalepolepo Beach Park
  • Kanaha Beach Park
  • Haycraft Beach Park
  • Whalers Village (4 locations)
  • Waianapanapa State Park
  • Honolua Farms Food Truck at Honolua Bay
  • Hulopoe Bay, Lanai

This initiative supports the unanimous Maui County Council Ordinance outlawing all non-mineral sunscreens, which went into effect in October.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
When Milo saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during...
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job

Latest News

Hawaii National Guard begins 31-day duty as Mauna Loa's lava flow nears critical highway
Hawaii Army National Guard provides critical support at Mauna Loa viewing area
Empy store shelves in East Honolulu drug store.
Amid spike in respiratory illnesses, some Hawaii shelves run low on cold medicines
This aerial view shows Fissure 3 erupting on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
Severe weather continues to wallop parts of the state Monday morning as a Kona low sweeps...
HNN is launching First Alert Weather. Here’s what that means