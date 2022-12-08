Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Football coach shot 10 times while shielding players from gunfire, police say

A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting. (Source: WJXT, family photos, CNN)
By Marilyn Parker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:41 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A football coach in Florida was shot 10 times while trying to protect his young players from a drive-by shooting Saturday night.

He survived with serious injuries, but sadly, a 13-year-old boy died in the shooting.

Police in Jacksonville said the teen was killed moments after leaving a football tryout. In total, five people were in the car: the 13-year-old, the coach, an 11-year-old boy who was seriously injured, a 14-year-old boy who was uninjured, and a 15-year-old boy who was uninjured.

The boy who died was identified as Prince Holland.

Police said the 21-year-old coach, who was driving, tried to shield the players as bullets rang out.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the drive-by shooting. The coach, who is awake and alert in the hospital, told police he doesn’t know who shot him.

Investigators are working with the surviving teens to try to piece the puzzle together. They are also looking at evidence from the scene, such as shell casings and surveillance video.

Copyright 2022 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police identify suspect accused in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Firefighters battle a raging building fire in Kakaako.
HFD: Overnight blaze that tore through Kakaako warehouse deemed accidental
This aerial view shows Fissure 3 erupting on the northeast rift zone of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii Island mayor: ‘Disrespectful’ spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
The family's warehouse was devastated by the fire early Wednesday morning.
‘We lost everything’: Popular island snacks business left devastated by warehouse fire

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - The money for the Central States Pension Fund is the largest amount of federal aid...
LIVE: Biden releasing nearly $36B to aid pensions of union workers
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5
Lava from Mauna Loa slowed its advance toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway as it reached...
LIVE: USGS, county officials provide update on Mauna Loa as lava flow continues on slow path
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks with reporters during a visit to the Virginia Innovation...
Yellen, Malerba become 1st female pair to sign US currency
Just tell Alexa to thank your driver and voila! They get $5 in their pocket. It’s as simple as...
Here’s how to tip your Amazon delivery driver $5 at no cost to you