First Alert Forecast: Gusty winds to hold into the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure building north of the islands will bring increasingly strong trade winds the next couple of days, delivering a few windward showers.

A Wind Advisory for areas over and downwind of terrain has been issued through Friday.

Wind gusts over 60 mph will occur over leeward Kohala, and a High Wind Warning has been issued for that area. A slight decrease in wind speeds is expected over the weekend.

Expect limited rainfall to favor windward slopes, though some showers will be blown over to leeward areas from Maui to Kauai at times.

A moderate, medium-period northwest swell is continuing to fall through late Friday. A small, medium-period reinforcement is due from the northwest on Thursday.

Strengthening trades will significantly increase along many east-facing shores.

