Authorities respond to possible shark bite off Kihei
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to a possible shark bite case off Kihei.
The Department of Land and Natural Resources said DOCARE officers and first responders on the scene.
DLNR issued the following statement:
“DOCARE officers and first responders are responding to a reported shark/human encounter in the Kihei area on Maui. This is an active response and we will have further details when they become available.”
The Coast Guard has also responded with a cutter, officials confirmed.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
