Authorities respond to possible shark bite off Kihei

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to a possible shark bite case off Kihei.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said DOCARE officers and first responders on the scene.

DLNR issued the following statement:

“DOCARE officers and first responders are responding to a reported shark/human encounter in the Kihei area on Maui. This is an active response and we will have further details when they become available.”

The Coast Guard has also responded with a cutter, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

