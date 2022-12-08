Tributes
Authorities respond to possible shark bite off Kihei

HNN File
HNN File(ok)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:08 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are responding to a possible shark bite case off Kihei.

The Department of Land and Natural Resources said DOCARE officers and first responders on the scene.

DLNR issued the following statement:

“DOCARE officers and first responders are responding to a reported shark/human encounter in the Kihei area on Maui. This is an active response and we will have further details when they become available.”

The Coast Guard has also responded with a cutter, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

