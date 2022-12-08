36-year-old woman seriously injured following apparent stabbing in Kaaawa

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman was seriously injured following an apparent stabbing in Kaaawa Wednesday night, officials said.

HPD responded to an aggravated assault called around 8 p.m. on Kekio Road.

EMS said it administered advanced life-saving treatment to a female patient who was apparently stabbed in the chest and suffered a laceration to her hand.

The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear caused the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

