Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

36-year-old woman seriously injured following apparent stabbing in Kaaawa

Police lights
Police lights(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:26 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman was seriously injured following an apparent stabbing in Kaaawa Wednesday night, officials said.

HPD responded to an aggravated assault called around 8 p.m. on Kekio Road.

EMS said it administered advanced life-saving treatment to a female patient who was apparently stabbed in the chest and suffered a laceration to her hand.

The woman was transported to the hospital in serious condition.

It is unclear caused the incident. An investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Police: Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing of 77-year-old security guard
When Milo saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during...
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL

Latest News

Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
81 years after Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’
File photo of strong winds bringing down utility lines in Maili.
Strong trade winds prompt wind alerts and a fire weather watch
Former state official Mike McCartney invokes Hawaiian leaders while defending rescinding...
Former state official draws heat from Native Hawaiian leaders for abrupt contract cancellation