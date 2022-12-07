Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery

Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from its high-elevation burrow on Mauna Loa about a month before the eruption began.(Hawaii Volcanoes National Park)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:31 PM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With all eyes on the Mauna Loa eruption, the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park is also celebrating another rare discovery.

In September, a dog named Slater, of Hawaii Detector Dogs, sniffed out an ʻakeʻake nest on Mauna Loa — the first confirmed burrow identified in Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

ʻAkeʻake is an endangered nocturnal seabird, with only 240 pairs known in Hawaii.

After Slater located the ʻakeʻake nest (and three Hawaiian petrel nests), crews installed cameras to monitor the burrows.

Officials on Tuesday released new footage of a young ʻakeʻake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from its high-elevation burrow on Mauna Loa about a month before the eruption began.

“Biologists in the park have known of the presence of ʻakeʻake on Mauna Loa since the 1990s,” said biologist Charlotte Forbes Perry. “In 2019, ʻakeʻake burrow calls were recorded during acoustic monitoring which indicated nesting.”

Slater and his trainer and handler Dr. Michelle Reynolds.
Slater and his trainer and handler Dr. Michelle Reynolds.(Hawaii Volcanoes National Park)

She added that the lack of visual signs at their nest sites make them extremely difficult for humans to find.

ʻAkeʻake, also known as band-rumped storm petrel, nest on isolated islands but spend the rest of their lives at sea.

Their global population is estimated at about 150,000.

Officials said the ʻakeʻake are protected within the park’s 644-acre fence and not threatened by the current Mauna Loa eruption.

While attention has been on the eruption, scientists and conservationists say they’re equally enthralled by the new discovery.

“We are ecstatic by these finds, and detector dogs are an invaluable resource to help locate these elusive birds,” Forbes Perry said.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job
Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues

Latest News

Survey: Hawaii sees jump in households who are struggling to afford basic necessities
Survey: Hawaii sees jump in households who are struggling to afford basic necessities
What the Tech: Help an aspiring internet star step up their social media game with these gifts
What the Tech: Help an aspiring internet star step up their social media game with these gifts
Clouds cover up view of Mauna Loa but eruption remains with slow, steady flow
Clouds cover up view of Mauna Loa but eruption remains with slow, steady lava flow
Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu
Suspects sought following 2 brutal murders on Oahu
First Hawaiian Bank Star glows bright above Downtown Honolulu.
Every holiday season, the First Hawaiian Center star is hoisted high for all to see