Surfer in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Oahu’s North Shore

(HNN File (custom credit))
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 4:57 PM HST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A surfer is being hospitalized in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Oahu’s North Shore on Tuesday, EMS officials said.

Lifeguards responded to the incident around 11:15 a.m. at a spot known as Mother’s Beach.

According to EMS, a man believed to be in his 60s was attempting to paddle out on a surfboard when he went unresponsive.

Authorities said lifeguards responded by all-terrain vehicle and with the help of bystanders pulled the man out of the ocean.

CPR was performed on the man until the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services and the Honolulu Fire Department arrived, officials said.

Paramedics transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the surf was said to be up to 8 feet, with the swell growing bigger.

This story will be updated.

