Over 80 years since Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’

Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
By Megan Ramones
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 2:36 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Marking another year since the Dec. 7 attack on Pearl Harbor, thousands remember and honor those who’ve sacrificed their lives.

But many are also celebrating the future that came after — that once bitter enemies can become loyal friends and allies.

81 years ago, Japanese warplanes started a historic assault on Pearl Harbor that would leave 2,403 Americans dead and throw the United States into war.

Despite its complicated history, the United States and Japan became allies upon signing the Treaty of Mutual Cooperation and Security.

With that in mind, Pacific Historic Parks said the theme for the 81st Anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor is “Everlasting Legacy.”

Organizers said the focus is the importance of remembering Pearl Harbor and how the “Greatest Generation saved us from tyranny and brought up peace through reconciliation.”

Events for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day are slated all-day Wednesday.

Pearl Harbor Commemoration

The solemn tradition begins with a commemoration ceremony at the Pearl Harbor National Memorial at 7:30 a.m.

This event is open to all and admission is free. There will also be a livestream available.

Due to a large number of expected guests, parking opens at 5:00 a.m. The main entrance will open at 6 a.m. to allow time to go through security.

Guests are asked to be seated by 7:15 a.m.

Bags are not permitted.

Pearl Harbor Memorial Anniversary Parade

Following the morning ceremony, the 81st Annual Pearl Harbor Memorial Anniversary Parade begins with opening ceremonies at 4:30 p.m. on the Kuroda Field.

The theme of the parade is “remembering our past while celebrating that once bitter enemies can become friends and allies.”

Nearly 2,000 marchers, 60 vehicles, 6 floats and 10 bands are expected to take part in the parade.

The parade will start at Fort DeRussy to Kalakaua Avenue, ending at Kapiolani Park.

Road closures take effect at 5:30 p.m. and are expected to reopen around 7:30 p.m.

