Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Inmate sentenced for assaulting officers at Federal Detention Center Honolulu

As of today, the flow front from the Mauna Loa eruption was about 1.8 miles away from Daniel K. Inouye Highway.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:52 AM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a 37-year-old inmate to seven years in prison for assaulting two correctional officers at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu over two years ago.

Court documents say on March 23, 2020, David Akui-Cabanilla, III used two makeshift weapons — a long tube sock tied to the loop of a locked metal padlock and a shiv made from a razor blade with a piece of bedsheet tied around one end — to beat one of the correctional officers.

Inmate at Federal Detention Center accused of assaulting staff

He then took the officer’s keys and pepper spray in an apparent attempt to escape. When other officers tried to stop him, he sprayed the pepper spray on the officers and also punched one of them in the head.

Multiple officers suffered injuries requiring medical attention and ongoing physical therapy treatment. As a result, Judge Leslie Kobayashi has ordered Akui-Cabanilla to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution for medical bills.

Judge Kobayashi also ordered the seven-year sentence to be served consecutive to a more than two-year sentence for a separate firearm conviction.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job
When Milo saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during...
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL

Latest News

Firefighters battle raging building fire in Kakaako that broke out overnight
Firefighters battle raging building fire in Kakaako that broke out overnight
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
Hawaii Island mayor: 'Disrespectful' spectators are throwing marshmallows at lava
Firefighters battle a raging building fire in Kakaako.
Firefighters battle raging building fire in Kakaako that broke out overnight
Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years since Pearl Harbor attack, thousands remember the ‘everlasting legacy’