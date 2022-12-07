Inmate sentenced for assaulting officers at Federal Detention Center Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A U.S. District Court judge on Tuesday sentenced a 37-year-old inmate to seven years in prison for assaulting two correctional officers at the Federal Detention Center in Honolulu over two years ago.

Court documents say on March 23, 2020, David Akui-Cabanilla, III used two makeshift weapons — a long tube sock tied to the loop of a locked metal padlock and a shiv made from a razor blade with a piece of bedsheet tied around one end — to beat one of the correctional officers.

He then took the officer’s keys and pepper spray in an apparent attempt to escape. When other officers tried to stop him, he sprayed the pepper spray on the officers and also punched one of them in the head.

Multiple officers suffered injuries requiring medical attention and ongoing physical therapy treatment. As a result, Judge Leslie Kobayashi has ordered Akui-Cabanilla to pay nearly $25,000 in restitution for medical bills.

Judge Kobayashi also ordered the seven-year sentence to be served consecutive to a more than two-year sentence for a separate firearm conviction.

