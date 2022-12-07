Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Public asked to weigh in on mosquito suppression project on East Maui

ʻIʻiwi in Haleakalā National Park 2022
ʻIʻiwi in Haleakalā National Park 2022(NPS (Jill Peters))
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:48 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A growing mosquito problem at Haleakala is prompting calls for public input on an mosquito suppression environmental assessment.

The public is asked to weigh in on a project designed to reduce transmission of Avian Malaria in mosquito populations which is threatening native birds.

The apapane, amakihi and i’iwi are among the endangered forest birds at risk on Maui.

The National Park Service will be hosting two community meetings next month to determine the best solutions.

The meetings are online and set for Jan. 3 and Jan. 5. Participants would only need to attend one meeting.

Attend a public meeting using the below links:

  • For the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., click here.
  • For the meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., click here.

Comments can also be submitted online or by mail to: Superintendent, Haleakalā National Park, PO Box 369, Makawao, HI 96768.

Public comments will be accepted until Jan. 23, 2023.

For additional information or to submit comments on the project, visit the NPS’s Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website by clicking here.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job
Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues

Latest News

Mauna Loa eruption
Mauna Loa lava flow continues on slow path; still no threat to communities
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Dec. 7, 2022 marks the 81st Anniversary of the Attack on Pearl Harbor.
81 years since Pearl Harbor attack, thousands to remember the ‘everlasting legacy’