Public asked to weigh in on mosquito suppression project on East Maui

KULA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A growing mosquito problem at Haleakala is prompting calls for public input on an mosquito suppression environmental assessment.

The public is asked to weigh in on a project designed to reduce transmission of Avian Malaria in mosquito populations which is threatening native birds.

The apapane, amakihi and i’iwi are among the endangered forest birds at risk on Maui.

The National Park Service will be hosting two community meetings next month to determine the best solutions.

The meetings are online and set for Jan. 3 and Jan. 5. Participants would only need to attend one meeting.

Attend a public meeting using the below links:

For the meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., click here

For the meeting on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., click here

Comments can also be submitted online or by mail to: Superintendent, Haleakalā National Park, PO Box 369, Makawao, HI 96768.

Public comments will be accepted until Jan. 23, 2023.

For additional information or to submit comments on the project, visit the NPS’s Planning, Environment, and Public Comment website by clicking here.

