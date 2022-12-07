Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Stronger winds to bring in better air quality

Forecast: Stronger winds expected to bring better air quality
Forecast: Stronger winds expected to bring better air quality(Hawaii News Now)
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:12 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure building north of the islands will bring increasingly strong trade winds beginning Wednesday, with fewer windward showers. The UH VMAP model suggests that the easterly winds will clear out the light vog by this morning, possibly later on Kauai. A building inversion between 7000 to 8000 ft should keep future emissions from Mauna Loa largely trapped aloft and carried to the W of the Big Island. Little overall change is expected into the weekend.

The current northwest swell is forecast to begin lowering from Wednesday morning through early Thursday. Another small, medium period northwest swell is will be arriving Thursday and Friday. Rough east surf will stick around into the weekend and may near HSA levels Thursday night and Friday.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job
When Milo saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during...
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL

Latest News

Trade winds will be strengthening
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds and another big swell on the way
Forecast: Stronger winds and another big swell on the way
Forecast: Stronger winds and another big swell on the way
Forecast: Light winds today, stronger winds with more showers due on Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Trade winds will return and speed up!