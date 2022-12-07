Firefighters battle raging building fire in Kakaako that broke out overnight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are battling a massive building fire that broke out overnight in Kakaako.

Officials said the blaze apparently happened at a structure located on Coral Street and Queen Street. Authorities have closed a portion of the roadway as firefighters work to extinguish the fire.

HFD crews responded to the incident at around 1:30 a.m.

Residents who live nearby said smoke and flames could be seen emanating from the building.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said there are no patients at the scene.

At this time, officials have not released the cause of the fire and estimated costs of damages.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This story will be updated.

