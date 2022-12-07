Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Couple tricks Walmart cashier to get away with $6,400 worth of items, deputies say

The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone...
The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 706-541-2800.(Columbia County Sheriff's Office)
By WRDW staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:01 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – Two people managed to get away with stealing $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards from a Walmart in Georgia by confusing the cashier, officials said.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office said the theft happened at a Walmart in Grovetown on Nov. 30.

Deputies said a man and a woman selected many expensive items at the store and took them to the checkout counter. They made several different credit card transactions with the cashier for all the merchandise, which also included gift cards.

According to deputies, the pair also asked the cashier to use the “cash” button on the register in order for their credit card to work. This allowed the register to ring up the sale as if cash was being paid, so the credit card ultimately was not charged.

Authorities said the thieves left with about $3,400 in merchandise and $3,000 in gift cards, having paid for none of it.

The suspects are still on the run and have not yet been identified by authorities. The sheriff’s office released surveillance photos of the suspects, and they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 706-541-2800.

Copyright 2022 WRDW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Officials released new footage of a young akeake, showing the fluffy fledgling emerging from...
With all eyes on Mauna Loa eruption, park officials celebrate separate rare discovery
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job
When Milo saw his family speaking in sign, he revealed that he’s dedicated his free time during...
WATCH: Hawaiian Air flight attendant shares special conversation with baby in ASL

Latest News

Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by...
Opioid overdose treatment could be available without a prescription by next year
Firefighters battle raging building fire in Kakaako that broke out overnight
Firefighters battle raging building fire in Kakaako that broke out overnight
Loved ones remember community figure killed in Kaneohe stabbing
Loved ones remember community figure killed in Kaneohe stabbing
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 7, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 7, 2022)
Former organized crime boss James "Whitey" Bulger is pictured in this photo provided by the...
Watchdog finds many failures before Whitey Bulger’s killing