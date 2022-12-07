Tributes
'A big loss': Loved ones remember community figure killed in Kaneohe stabbing

Loved ones have identified the man stabbed to death at the Kaneohe strip mall as Mike Chu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:17 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Loved ones have identified the man stabbed to death at a Kaneohe strip mall as Mike Chu.

Police said he was working as a security guard when he was stabbed multiple times while sitting in his car around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Friends said Chu was a well-known referee who was very active in the Kailua Community Basketball League.

“Really sad for everyone. It’s a big loss for the whole community because Mike was just a well liked individual. I’m sure he’d want us to move on, for the kids,” said Gary Tanouye, a friend of Chu.

Chu was 77 years old and leaves behind two children.

He was expecting the arrival of his first grandchild in January, loved ones said.

Meanwhile, a search continues for a suspect. Police describe him as a Hispanic man around 6 feet tall and 240 pounds.

He was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, black pants and a black beanie-type cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

