Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

WATCH: Amazon driver allegedly steals packages off family’s porch

Video shows the Amazon delivery driver allegedly walk away with several packages delivered by another carrier. (WBAL, THORNE FAMILY SURVEILLANCE, CNN)
By WBAL Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:43 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYKESVILLE, Md. (WBAL) - A Maryland family says they’re in shock after allegedly seeing an Amazon delivery driver take packages delivered by another carrier from their front porch.

Tommie Thorne ordered Christmas presents for her daughter online. UPS and Amazon delivered the packages last Tuesday, but the mother says she noticed some items were missing. She turned to her home surveillance video.

“So, we scrolled back through the cameras again, and I watched the Amazon person take them,” Tommie Thorne said.

Video shows the female Amazon driver put a package on the Thornes’ front porch and move the other packages that had already been delivered by UPS. She then picks up those packages and walks away from the home.

Tommie Thorne’s daughter, Gabrielle Thorne, decided to drive around the neighborhood about an hour and a half after the incident to see if she could find the alleged porch pirate. She discovered the Amazon van with the woman seen in the video just blocks away.

“This is insane. I wasn’t expecting to actually find her, you know what I mean? It was just shocking,” Gabrielle Thorne said.

After calling the police, the Thornes decided to approach the delivery driver.

“I did confront her. She tried to tell me that she thought it was a return, and she knew it wasn’t. An argument ensued. She threw out a few of my things at me that were opened,” Tommie Thorne said.

Police eventually showed up, and the Thornes say they were told the delivery driver was charged and the van seized.

The family has one message for others: get a camera.

“Be vigilant. And watch your deliveries, watch your emails,” Tommie Thorne said.

The Thornes said Amazon executives have been very responsive to their complaint. The company told WBAL it is looking into the incident and will cooperate with authorities as they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2022 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues
FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts...
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as...
In inauguration speech, Green pledges focus on easing cost of living with housing, tax priorities

Latest News

Long-time neighbor, Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth was a fixture of the community now...
Residents mourn the loss of Ewa Beach property manager
Video shows the Amazon delivery driver allegedly walk away with several packages delivered by...
Family says Amazon driver charged after allegedly stealing packages
hawaii news now
Maui's main hospital is over capacity
Illegal campers on O'ahu's west side
On Oahu’s west side, worsening homeless problem draws calls for greater outreach