Manhunt underway for at least 5 suspects after man fatally injured Waikiki

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for at least five suspect after a man was fatally injured in Waikiki.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in an area fronting Kuhio Avenue.

Police said about five men were observed allegedly beating the victim, who was eventually able to get up and run away.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they found the man, believed to be 21 years old, on the ground unresponsive with a wound to the left side of his chest.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A murder investigation is underway and a search for the suspect remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

