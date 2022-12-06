Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Manhunt underway for at least 5 suspects after man fatally injured Waikiki

Honolulu police are searching for a stabbing suspect in Waikiki after a man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:09 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for at least five suspect after a man was fatally injured in Waikiki.

Authorities said the incident happened around 2:45 a.m. in an area fronting Kuhio Avenue.

Police said about five men were observed allegedly beating the victim, who was eventually able to get up and run away.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said they found the man, believed to be 21 years old, on the ground unresponsive with a wound to the left side of his chest.

Paramedics treated and transported the man to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A murder investigation is underway and a search for the suspect remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues
At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as...
In inauguration speech, Green pledges focus on easing cost of living with housing, tax priorities
Shirt designer Roberta Oaks was inspired by the concrete blocks that give the old Pali Lanes...
How an iconic Oahu bowling alley inspired this designer’s latest aloha shirt print
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel...
REAL ID requirement for air travel delayed until May 2025

Latest News

Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 6, 2022)
Sunrise News Roundup (Dec. 6, 2022)
Manhunt underway for suspect after man critically injured in Waikiki stabbing
Manhunt underway for suspect after man critically injured in Waikiki stabbing
Authorities said he and three other guards assaulted a HCCC inmate.
Former HCCC guard sentenced to 8 years in prison for brutal beating of inmate
Tuesday's Forecast
Forecast: Stronger winds and another big swell on the way