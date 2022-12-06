Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daniel R. Lewis is a philanthropist that is giving three $500,000 Accelerator Awards to those that are working hard and leading the country by creating positive change in youth thru music programs. For 2023, Hawaii’s Mana Maoli is one of those programs nominated.

Mana Maoli is an educational organization that services about 20, mainly Hawaiian Focus Charter schools Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island interacting with thousands of students every year. They do visits and school-wide assemblies to the schools where they say they are able to motivate every child on campus; they have year long after school & elective classes.

The also have their solar powered mobile studio where they have live event & studio capabilities. Under the tutelage of many of Hawaii’s professionals in the entertainment community (called the Mana Maoli Collective), the students get hands on learning and real-event management. Keiki find themselves working alongside Hawaii’s award musicians, engineers and videographers. The mobile studio, affectionately called “Meleana”; enables a Music & Multimedia Academy to take learning anywhere the kids are and put them in real-world settings.

The Lewis Prize for Music Accelerator Awards will be announced on KHNL, December 12, 2022 at 11:00am on the Tamron Hall Show.

