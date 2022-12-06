Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards

The Lewis Prize for Music will give three $500,000 Accelerator Awards to leaders across the country who are creating positive change through youth music programs.
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards(Mana Maoli)
By Billy V
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:38 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daniel R. Lewis is a philanthropist that is giving three $500,000 Accelerator Awards to those that are working hard and leading the country by creating positive change in youth thru music programs. For 2023, Hawaii’s Mana Maoli is one of those programs nominated.

Mana Maoli is an educational organization that services about 20, mainly Hawaiian Focus Charter schools Oahu, Kauai and Hawaii Island interacting with thousands of students every year. They do visits and school-wide assemblies to the schools where they say they are able to motivate every child on campus; they have year long after school & elective classes.

The also have their solar powered mobile studio where they have live event & studio capabilities. Under the tutelage of many of Hawaii’s professionals in the entertainment community (called the Mana Maoli Collective), the students get hands on learning and real-event management. Keiki find themselves working alongside Hawaii’s award musicians, engineers and videographers. The mobile studio, affectionately called “Meleana”; enables a Music & Multimedia Academy to take learning anywhere the kids are and put them in real-world settings.

The Lewis Prize for Music Accelerator Awards will be announced on KHNL, December 12, 2022 at 11:00am on the Tamron Hall Show.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

The Lewis Prize for Music will give three $500,000 Accelerator Awards to leaders across the...
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues
At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as...
In inauguration speech, Green pledges focus on easing cost of living with housing, tax priorities
Shirt designer Roberta Oaks was inspired by the concrete blocks that give the old Pali Lanes...
How an iconic Oahu bowling alley inspired this designer’s latest aloha shirt print
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel...
REAL ID requirement for air travel delayed until May 2025

Latest News

The Lewis Prize for Music will give three $500,000 Accelerator Awards to leaders across the...
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards
Image: Hawaii News Now
Business Report: Real ID deadline moved for the third time
Honolulu police searching for at least 5 suspects accused in fatal Waikiki beating
Honolulu police searching for at least 5 suspects accused in fatal Waikiki beating
Manhunt underway for suspect after man critically injured in Waikiki stabbing
Manhunt underway for suspect after man critically injured in Waikiki stabbing