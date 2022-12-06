Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

How an iconic Oahu bowling alley inspired this designer’s latest aloha shirt print

Shirt designer Roberta Oaks was inspired by the concrete blocks that give the old Pali Lanes...
Shirt designer Roberta Oaks was inspired by the concrete blocks that give the old Pali Lanes building in Kailua its iconic look.(Paul Strouse)
By Jim Mendoza
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:38 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Popular aloha shirt designer Roberta Oaks started her brand in 2004. But up until now she had never come up with an aloha shirt that featured a print inspired by a building.

“I think people loved the fact that it was something a little bit different,” she said.

It’s different because it’s not your typical floral fashioned shirt. Oaks was inspired by the concrete blocks that give the old Pali Lanes building in Kailua its iconic look.

The idea for the breeze block design came from Oak’s architect friend.

“When he first approached me about doing some shirts, it was when there was this big movement behind trying to save the Pali Lanes,” she said.

But the shirt didn’t get off her sewing machine until the pandemic happened.

“Over COVID with the down time, it was a good time to pick up the project and do something that was fun too,” she said.

She also designed another shirt that copies another popular breeze block pattern seen on multiple buildings around town.

She says new ideas are everywhere.

“Once you tell your brain it exists, you start seeing it everywhere,” she said.

For her, the Pali Lanes project was personal. She was a big fan of the bowling alley. And breeze block adds another dimension to her design, and that’s good for business.

“It’s exciting seeing the brand spreading around and people spreading Aloha far away as well,” she said.

If you want to get your hands on one of her Pali Lanes shirt at RobertaOaks.com or in her Chinatown shop, better move fast. They’re nearly sold out.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues
A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts...
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain are holding a Christmas concert on Dec. 17 and working on a new...
INTERVIEW: Members of boy band ‘Crossing Rain’ are ready for Christmas — and carols

Latest News

Since 1964, the state has leased nearly 23,000 acres at the Pohakuloa Training Area to the U.S....
UPDATE: Discovery of unexploded ordnance near a Mauna Loa eruption viewing area
At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as...
In inauguration speech, Green pledges focus on easing cost of living with housing, tax priorities
Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues
Lava erupts from Hawaii's Mauna Loa volcano, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii. (AP...
After unexploded ordnance found, officials reiterate warning: Stay out of lava fields