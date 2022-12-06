Tributes
Hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline, study says

A new study indicates hearing aids may help prevent cognitive decline and delay dementia.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:22 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - A new study indicates that hearing aids may help delay or reduce dementia and cognitive decline.

The findings were published Monday in JAMA Neurology.

Research has shown that hearing loss is an important risk factor for dementia. However, what hasn’t been clear is whether treating hearing loss would help prevent the progression of cognitive decline.

The new study suggests that may indeed be the case.

Researchers analyzed more than 3,000 studies to reach their conclusion.

The review found that people who wore devices to help with hearing loss performed 3% better on cognitive scores in the short term. The use of hearing aids was also associated with a 19% reduction in long-term cognitive decline.

The findings are important because preventing cognitive decline is much easier than trying to reverse it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

