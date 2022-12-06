Tributes
Hawaii hospitals hit record number of admissions

Across the country, hospitals are bursting at the seams.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 6:32 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hospitals across the state are busier than ever – even busier than during the peak of the pandemic.

At Maui Memorial Medical Center, patients are having to double up in rooms and even sleep in the emergency room as they wait for a room.

“We are experiencing an unprecedented demand for healthcare. The entire state is. The last couple of months, the state has seen more admissions than even during the pandemic,” said Maui Health System Chief Executive Officer Michael Rembis. “This is the highest number of admissions in the state of Hawaii we’ve ever had, and Maui is feeling it.”

Healthcare officials say it is because of a variety of reasons.

“One of them is that there are some delayed repercussions from the pandemic where people put care on hold, and so that has been a problem bigger, which means the patients who do come into the hospital, some of them are sicker because they delayed or deferred care,” said Hilton Raethel, Healthcare Association of Hawaii President and CEO.

“The flu is out there, it’s very strong. RSV is not only affecting children, it’s affecting some of the elderly as well, and COVID is still very real. So, you add it all together, we have more need for healthcare than ever before,” Rembis said.

There is also an ongoing shortage of healthcare professionals.

“Our skilled nursing facilities are short staffed, they don’t have sufficient staff, they have beds, but they don’t have staff, and that means our patients get backed up in our hospitals,” Raethel said.

Rembis said they are currently working on a surge plan to expand the capacity at Maui’s main hospital.

“We have some outpatient areas of the hospital we’re trying to convert to inpatient beds,” he said.

Rembis said no one will be turned away, and the “average patient” is seen within 18 minutes by a provider. He said it can take much longer if tests and extra work needs to be done.

So, as they wait for and recruit more workers, he suggests still wearing a mask and emphasizes not to delay care.

For Maui residents, he advised going to an urgent care center, or Kula Hospital for non-life-threatening issues.

For more information, click here.

