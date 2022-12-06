Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Hawaii County Police Commission reveals finalists for next police chief

(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
(Image: Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief.

The finalists include:

  • Paul Applegate
  • Sherry Bird
  • Edward Ignacio
  • Benjamin Moszkowicz

One finalist will be chosen to succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues
Nathan Rhodes said 57-year-old Phil Huth worked as the resident manager at Palm Villas...
Community mourns a friendly ‘protector’ who was fatally shot while doing his job
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall

Latest News

Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Tuesday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard is fatally stabbed at Kaneohe strip mall
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards
Hawaiian nonprofit Mana Maoli named as finalist for prestigious national music award