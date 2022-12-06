Hawaii County Police Commission reveals finalists for next police chief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief.

The finalists include:

Paul Applegate

Sherry Bird

Edward Ignacio

Benjamin Moszkowicz

One finalist will be chosen to succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August.

This story will be updated.

