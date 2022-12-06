Hawaii County Police Commission reveals finalists for next police chief
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 12:31 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief.
The finalists include:
- Paul Applegate
- Sherry Bird
- Edward Ignacio
- Benjamin Moszkowicz
One finalist will be chosen to succeed former Police Chief Paul Ferreira, who retired in August.
This story will be updated.
