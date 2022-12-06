Former HCCC guard sentenced to 8 years in prison for brutal beating of inmate
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former guard at the Hawaii Community Correctional Center has been sentenced to eight years in prison for the brutal beating of an inmate.
A federal judge handed down the punishment for Jason Tagaloa on Monday.
Officials said he was convicted this past summer of violating an inmate’s civil rights in 2015.
Authorities said he and three other guards assaulted inmate Chawn Kaili, breaking his nose, jaw and eye socket — and then tried to cover it up.
All four guards have since been fired.
