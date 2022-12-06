EMS: 65-year-old in critical condition following stabbing in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 65-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Kaneohe.

Police were called to the scene on Kaneohe Bay Drive near the 24-Hour Fitness just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

EMS said the victim suffered stab wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen.

An attempted murder investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

