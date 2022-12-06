Tributes
EMS: 65-year-old in critical condition following stabbing in Kaneohe

Police were called to the scene on Kaneohe Bay Drive near the 24 Hour Fitness just before 6...
Police were called to the scene on Kaneohe Bay Drive near the 24 Hour Fitness just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 7:07 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 65-year-old man is in critical condition after being stabbed multiple times in Kaneohe.

Police were called to the scene on Kaneohe Bay Drive near the 24-Hour Fitness just before 6 a.m. Tuesday.

EMS said the victim suffered stab wounds to his neck, chest, arms and abdomen.

An attempted murder investigation is underway.

This story will be updated.

