Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say

The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a road in rural Pearl River County, located in southern Mississippi.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By WLOX Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:48 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX/Gray News) – A man’s dismembered body was found inside a toolbox on a rural Mississippi road over the weekend, officials said.

Tattoos and tips from social media helped investigators identify the body as 24-year-old Seth Coulter Odom.

Investigators worked with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department and the State Medical Examiner’s Office to research and identify Odom’s numerous tattoos. Using social media and other sources, officials were able to find matching photos to identify Odom.

Odom’s body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a road in rural Pearl River County, located in southern Mississippi.

An autopsy is set to be completed Tuesday to determine a cause of death. Officials said it’s likely Odom was dead for about a week when his body was found.

No further information was available.

Copyright 2022 WLOX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Mauna Loa eruption
Hawaii National Guard members activated as Mauna Loa eruption continues
At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as...
In inauguration speech, Green pledges focus on easing cost of living with housing, tax priorities
Shirt designer Roberta Oaks was inspired by the concrete blocks that give the old Pali Lanes...
How an iconic Oahu bowling alley inspired this designer’s latest aloha shirt print
FILE - The Department of Homeland Security has extended the REAL ID requirement for air travel...
REAL ID requirement for air travel delayed until May 2025

Latest News

Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards
Keola Nakanishi & Mana Maoli: Finalists for The Lewis Prize for Music 2023 Accelerator Awards
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
HNN News Brief (Dec. 6, 2022)
Honolulu police open murder investigation after man dies following beating in Waikiki.
At least 5 suspects wanted in Waikiki beating that left 21-year-old dead
The singer made a surprise appearance at the opening of his Broadway musical.
Neil Diamond leads 'Sweet Caroline' sing along in Broadway musical
Police are investigating an attempted murder in Kaneohe.
Suspect sought after security guard at Kaneohe strip mall is fatally stabbed