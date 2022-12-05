UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Josh Green to be inaugurated as Hawaii’s 9th governor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green will be inaugurated as Hawaii’s ninth governor Monday.

An inauguration ceremony will be held at the Neal Blaisdell Center Arena, starting at noon.

In recent interviews, Green has identified Hawaii’s housing crisis, homelessness and the high cost of living as key priorities to tackle in his first 100 days in office. He has said he may even issue and emergency proclamation to help him clear regulatory hurdles in his push to build more affordable housing.

