Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Josh Green to be inaugurated as Hawaii’s 9th governor

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Josh Green will be inaugurated as Hawaii’s ninth governor Monday.

An inauguration ceremony will be held at the Neal Blaisdell Center Arena, starting at noon.

Watch the inauguration live on HNN’s digital platforms, including our website, app and Facebook.

In recent interviews, Green has identified Hawaii’s housing crisis, homelessness and the high cost of living as key priorities to tackle in his first 100 days in office. He has said he may even issue and emergency proclamation to help him clear regulatory hurdles in his push to build more affordable housing.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
USGS crews are continuing to collect valuable data about the Mauna Loa eruption.
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A federal judge sentenced former KHNL sports anchor and ex-union official Russell Yamanoha...
Former sports anchor, union official sentenced to probation for his role in corruption scandal
Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
RYSE night outreach
They walk the streets at night to convince homeless teens to accept help. Sometimes, it works

Latest News

People stand on lava rock from a previous eruption near the Mauna Loa volcano as it erupts...
Sold-out bookings, full occupancy: Mauna Loa eruption proves a boon for tourism industry
Nathan Crumpton is the only athlete representing American Samoa in the Winter Olympics in 28...
Olympian with Hawaii ties slides from bobsledding to book writing
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway