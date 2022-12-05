Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Truck crashes into Dollar Tree in Maine; 5 injured

Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical...
Police said the incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency.(WABI)
By WABI News Desk and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 11:07 AM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI/Gray News) - Five people were taken to the hospital after a man crashed into a Dollar Tree location in Maine.

Police in Ellsworth, Maine said all injuries were non-life-threatening.

Investigators said the crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. Monday when an 80-year-old man trying to park in a spot drove into the building.

The driver was not hurt.

The incident does not appear to be an alcohol-related crash or due to a medical emergency, police said.

Police are investigating if the crash was due to human error or a mechanical malfunction in the pickup truck.

Copyright 2022 WABI via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
As Mauna Loa eruption continues, officials ‘pretty certain’ lava won’t impact populated areas
A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts...
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain are holding a Christmas concert on Dec. 17 and working on a new...
INTERVIEW: Members of boy band ‘Crossing Rain’ are ready for Christmas — and carols

Latest News

FILE - The man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker and stole her French dogs last year has been...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison
These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
LIVE: At Blaisdell ceremony, Josh Green to be inaugurated as Hawaii’s 9th governor
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization trial deliberations continuing Tuesday
To save Mocha, the Lees had to take a personal loan to cover the lung removal surgery – with a...
Family dog loses lung after contracting fungus from digging in dirt