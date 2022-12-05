Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Sold-out bookings, full occupancy: Mauna Loa eruption proves a boon for tourism industry

People stand on lava rock from a previous eruption near the Mauna Loa volcano as it erupts...
People stand on lava rock from a previous eruption near the Mauna Loa volcano as it erupts Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, near Hilo, Hawaii.((AP Photo/Gregory Bull))
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:32 PM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The holiday season is already a busy time for businesses, but as soon as Mauna Loa erupted, it has been all hands on deck for the tourism industry.

The majority of the hotels in Hilo are fully booked, including the Dolphin Bay Hotel.

Office Manager Christine Ghiasi said they’re filled through the middle of the week.

“People calling in last minute trying to see if there’s room mostly from the neighbor islands,” said Ghiasi.

Alexandra Durham, vice president of Sales and Marketing at Paradise Helicopters, said they are booked through Christmas.

“We’ve definitely had to sort of pull in some resources from our other bases, we have a base at Turtle Bay Resort, and Hilo as well,” said Durham. “We’re going to try and accommodate everyone as much as possible.”

But as visitors from the mainland and neighbor island fly in, federal, local, and state agencies have been busy planning for if or when the lava reaches the Daniel K. Inouye Highway.

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency got a bird’s eye view of Mauna Loa over the weekend, giving them a baseline of where the hazard was last week.

“It looks like it’s very close,” said Luke Meyers, administrator of HIEMA.

“We have to have a respect for such a large hazard like Mauna Loa, but it’s also very important that we understand that our mission is to keep people in property out of harm’s way.”

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
USGS crews are continuing to collect valuable data about the Mauna Loa eruption.
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A federal judge sentenced former KHNL sports anchor and ex-union official Russell Yamanoha...
Former sports anchor, union official sentenced to probation for his role in corruption scandal
Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
RYSE night outreach
They walk the streets at night to convince homeless teens to accept help. Sometimes, it works

Latest News

These are Josh Green’s 5 big priorities for his first 100 days in office
UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Josh Green to be inaugurated as Hawaii’s 9th governor
Nathan Crumpton is the only athlete representing American Samoa in the Winter Olympics in 28...
Olympian with Hawaii ties slides from bobsledding to book writing
(Image: Hawaii News Now)
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway