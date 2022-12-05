Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rare, gold coin worth $1,800 found in Salvation Army red kettle

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.
The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.(The Salvation Army in Des Moines, Iowa)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 7:54 AM HST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – The Salvation Army received an early and rare Christmas gift in one of the red kettles in Iowa.

According to the nonprofit organization, a donor dropped a 1983 gold Canadian Elizabeth II mint-condition coin with a face value of $50 in the kettle.

The coin is valued at $1,800, the organization wrote in a post on Facebook.

“This is a sign that people in our community continue to open their hearts and give in a variety of ways and means and we are so grateful,” the post reads.

Donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle program help provide gifts to children and provide food, shelter and utility assistance to those who need it most.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
Amid ongoing Mauna Loa eruption, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts...
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain are holding a Christmas concert on Dec. 17 and working on a new...
INTERVIEW: Members of boy band ‘Crossing Rain’ are ready for Christmas — and carols

Latest News

This photo provided by police shows James Perron.
Police: Man arrested after trying to sell markers stolen from veterans’ graves
Trump Organization's former Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg, left, arrives to the...
Trump Organization tax fraud trial in jury’s hands
FILE - This undated photo provided by the Tarrant County, Texas, Jail shows Aaron Dean. The...
Trial for Texas officer who killed Black woman in home hinges on gun
Mauna Loa eruption
Amid ongoing Mauna Loa eruption, lava continues slow advance toward highway
FILE - In this combination of photos, Republican Kari Lake, left, appears before a PBS...
Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints