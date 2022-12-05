Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Olympian with Hawaii ties slides from bobsledding to book writing

Nathan Crumpton is the only athlete representing American Samoa in the Winter Olympics in 28...
Nathan Crumpton is the only athlete representing American Samoa in the Winter Olympics in 28 years.(BARRY MARKOWITZ)
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 6:06 PM HST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being an Olympian can be expensive. It’s why an athlete with Hawaii ties is trading in his bobsled for the written word.

Nathan Ikon Crumpton is a veteran in skeleton, a winter sliding sport where a person races a sled lying face down and head-first on a track.

He went viral during this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics for his shirtless flag-bearing appearance and as the sole competitor for American Samoa. After making it to the finals, Crumpton decided to retire.

“It’s certainly not a cheap, cheap endeavor. We don’t make the money that the NBA players do that the NFL players do. And that’s why we have the side gigs to do whether it’s writing or photography or anything else,” he said.

Crumpton wrote a new book called “Alpha Status,” calling it a contemporary version of “The Wolf of the Wall Street.”

Crumpton says some characters were inspired by friends who worked on Wall Street and became obsessed with the pursuit of money, women and status.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
USGS crews are continuing to collect valuable data about the Mauna Loa eruption.
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A federal judge sentenced former KHNL sports anchor and ex-union official Russell Yamanoha...
Former sports anchor, union official sentenced to probation for his role in corruption scandal
Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
RYSE night outreach
They walk the streets at night to convince homeless teens to accept help. Sometimes, it works

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
Local professional skater pays it forward to her community at A’ala Park
A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts...
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area