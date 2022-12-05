Tributes
Local professional skater pays it forward to her community at A’ala Park

Hawaii’s own Jamie Reyes — a pioneer in women’s street skating — was on hand at A’ala park in Chinatown where she showed off her impressive moves
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 5:25 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s own Jamie Reyes — a pioneer in women’s street skating — was on hand at A’ala park in Chinatown where she showed off her impressive moves, while encouraging keiki to get up and get moving.

“It’s like a give back to where I’m from.” Reyes told Hawaii News Now. “This is where I grew up skateboarding.”

Reyes got into skateboarding in the 90′s, compiling a respectable career in professional skating, she is one of only three women to grace the cover of Thrasher Magazine.

It’s also no coincidence that this event was held at A’ala Park, Reyes grew up in the area and was a regular here during her youth — her first competition was also held here at the park.

“We’ve been like teaching lessons today, you know, just getting them comfortable on the board, skate on their own and we’re going to do a little demo just get around and show what skateboarding is all about.” Reyes said.

50 lucky kids were given free gear from Reyes and the pros.

“It’s like paying it forward.” Reyes said. “Give them a skateboard, shoes, helmet and if they stick with it, they can go far, it’ll take them around the world.”

Reyes calling this a full circle moment, giving back to her community.

“I would’ve never thought I’d be the front woman to be up in here giving back to my community and I sometimes can’t articulate myself right, but it’s a blessing dude.” Reyes said.

This event was the brain child of the Trust for Public Land and the Super Skate Posse, a group that advocates for physical and mental health through skateboarding.

The A’ala Exhibition a way for the groups to branch out into the Kalihi and Chinatown community.

“We knew that there was a need everywhere for every kids to have some sort of outlet for mental health, so for them to step up for their community, it was an absolute no-brainer.” Super Skate Posse co-founder Chris Nieratko said.

This is just the beginning for the Trust for Public Land as they plan to use this event to further revitalize the park.

“That’s the stuff we want to see and that’s the type of positive activities we want to see it A’ala Park.” Program manager for Trust for Public Land said.

