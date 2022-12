HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Sunday.

HFD responded to a small single family home on Waikalua Road around 4:40 a.m.

Authorities say the house was abandoned.

It was fully extinguished in an hour.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

