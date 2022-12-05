Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter. This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu Monday night into Tuesday. Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.

Some modest NE swell reinforcements are expected on Monday, with this swell then gradually diminishing over the next several days. Surf along E facing shores will increase by midweek as trade winds increase near and upstream of the islands, and may lead to high surf. NW swell expected on Tuesday with advisory level wave heights.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.