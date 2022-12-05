Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday

Your top local headlines for Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.
By Guy Hagi
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A kona low will develop far northwest of the islands and will move southward on Monday, then shift west and away from the state thereafter.

This low will shift our winds to southerlies and southeasterlies Monday, bringing deeper moisture over the western islands during the first half of next week. Spotty heavy rainfall is possible as far east as Oahu for Monday night into Tuesday.

Breezy to windy trades and more typical weather should return for the second half of the week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Some modest northeast swell reinforcements are expected on Monday, with this swell then gradually diminishing over the next several days.

Surf along east facing shores will increase by midweek as trade winds increase near and upstream of the islands, and may lead to high surf.

Northwest swell expected on Tuesday with advisory level wave heights.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Monday, September 19, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, September 20, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Most Read

USGS crews are continuing to collect valuable data about the Mauna Loa eruption.
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts...
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain are holding a Christmas concert on Dec. 17 and working on a new...
INTERVIEW: Members of boy band ‘Crossing Rain’ are ready for Christmas — and carols

Latest News

Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday
Forecast: Storm approaching the state, heavy rain possible through Tuesday
A large Kona low to the northwest will increase the chance for rainfall, especially near Kauai...
Wetter weather to start the work week
A large Kona low to the northwest will increase the chance for rainfall, especially near Kauai...
First Alert: Rain approaching west end of state; strong trades to follow
A front and Kona low could draw deep tropical moisture over the islands Monday and Tuesday.
Wetter weather on the horizon