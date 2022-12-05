Tributes
First Alert: Rain approaching west end of state; strong trades to follow

Rain and southerly winds will start the work week.
Rain and southerly winds will start the work week.(Hawaii News Now)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 3:56 PM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
A Kona low is forecast to develop far to the northwest of the islands and then move south toward the islands Monday. This will bring south to southeast winds and draw up deep tropical moisture over the western islands. Locally heavy rainfall may be possible for Kauai Monday night, with a high chance of showers for Oahu as well.

The low should shift west and away from the state Tuesday, allowing breezy to locally windy trades to return from east to west late Tuesday night and Wednesday. The stronger winds will bring more normal rainfall to windward and mauka areas for the remainder of the week.

In surf, a mid- to short-period northeast swell will be reinforced slightly Monday. The Kona low’s strong winds won’t be aimed directly at the islands, but there’s still a chance it could generate some warning-level waves for north and west shores of Kauai and Niihau, with most of the swell energy missing the rest of the islands, but we’ll keep an eye on it. East shore waves will also increase for the latter part of the week with the stronger trade winds.

