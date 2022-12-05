Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

FBI investigating after bomb threat made at restaurant hosting drag brunch

The FBI is involved after a bomb threat was reported at a Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting a drag brunch.
By WMBF News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 12:35 PM HST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - Federal authorities are involved in the investigation into a bomb threat called into a restaurant in South Carolina which was hosting a drag event.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on Sunday after the threats were reported.

After authorities evacuated the restaurant to search for explosives, they said nothing was found.

A Facebook post from Mr. Fish shows that the restaurant was hosting a “Drag Me to Brunch” event early Sunday afternoon. It isn’t clear if the threat was directly related to the event.

Officials said an investigation is now underway to determine the source of the hoax, with the involvement of the FBI.

WMBF has reached out to the FBI for comment on the situation, but have not received information yet.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Copyright 2022 WMBF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mauna Loa eruption
As Mauna Loa eruption continues, officials ‘pretty certain’ lava won’t impact populated areas
A man talks on a phone in his car alongside Saddle Road as the Mauna Loa volcano erupts...
Discovery of unexploded ordnance forces closure of popular lava viewing area
Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting
Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain are holding a Christmas concert on Dec. 17 and working on a new...
INTERVIEW: Members of boy band ‘Crossing Rain’ are ready for Christmas — and carols

Latest News

VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
VIDEO: Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant hosting drag brunch
At his inauguration ceremony Monday, Gov. Josh Green pledged to continue work he started as...
In inauguration speech, Green pledges focus on easing cost of living with housing, tax priorities
The FBI is assisting North Carolina officials with an investigation into alleged vandalism at a...
North Carolina blackouts caused by shootings could last days
FILE - Michael Avenatti speaks to members of the media after leaving federal court on Feb. 4,...
Michael Avenatti sentenced to 14 years in California fraud case
FILE - This April 27, 2021, photo combination released by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison