Tradewinds close out the weekend ahead of wet and muggy conditions

A front and Kona low could draw deep tropical moisture over the islands Monday and Tuesday.
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:32 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Locally breezy trades will decrease a bit Sunday with limited showers. But we have a First Alert for a round of wet weather as a front and a large Kona low approach from the northwest, drawing up deep tropical moisture over the islands during the first half of the coming week.

Right now, the forecast models show an approaching front shifting the winds from the south Monday, which will bring moisture mainly over Kauai and Oahu. The Kona low will make its closest approach late Monday into Tuesday before departing to the west, allowing drier conditions and breezy trade winds to move in.

There are still some questions on the exact timing and whether or not heavier rain is possible, so stay tuned.

In surf, the current northeast swell will continue to lower Sunday. A new advisory level swell generated by the Kona low is possible Tuesday for north and west shores.

