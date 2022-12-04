Tributes
Suspect charged with murder in Ewa Beach townhouse complex shooting

Patrick Tuputala charged with murder and firearm offense.
By HNN Staff
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:21 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EWA BEACH (HawaiiNewsNow) - HPD has charged Saturday a suspect accused of fatally shooting at 57-year-old resident manager in Ewa Beach on Thursday.

Officials said 34-year-old Patrick Tuputala faces second-degree murder and firearm offense charges.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Authorities said sheriffs were able to convince Tuputala to turn himself in.

The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Palm Villas townhouse complex on Puamaeole Street.

“Witnesses apparently heard them arguing and then heard about three to four gunshots,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes of the Honolulu Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

Police said Tuputala allegedly shot the housing development’s resident manager in one of the complex’s parking stalls and fled the scene.

Investigators are still searching for the suspect vehicle — a 2013 silver Kia Rio with the license plate RWW 504.

If you see the vehicle, call 911 or Crimestoppers at (808) 961-8300.

Suspect vehicle: 2013 silver Kia Rio. Hawaii License plate RWW 504
Suspect vehicle: 2013 silver Kia Rio. Hawaii License plate RWW 504(Courtesy: Crimestoppers Honolulu)

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

