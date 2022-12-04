Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Rare American lion fossil found in Mississippi River

A fossil of an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.
A fossil of an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.(Museum of Natural Science)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:57 AM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An unexpected discovery in the drought-stricken Mississippi river has paleontologists excited.

A fragment of a fossilized jaw bone with a tooth was discovered, and experts believe it’s from a lion species that went extinct thousands of years ago.

An Oxford, Mississippi, resident came across the artifact when he saw something black sticking out of a sandbar in late October.

He thought it could be from the long-gone large American lion, and that was confirmed by experts at a nearby fossil and artifact symposium and exhibition.

The panthera atrox, otherwise known as the large American lion, went extinct roughly 11,000 years ago.

A fossil from an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.
A fossil from an American lion was found in the Mississippi River.(Museum of Natural Science)

Experts say this lion was a larger version of the African lion by about 25%. It was about 4-feet tall, and 5- to 8-feet long.

The animals weighed at least 500 pounds with some topping 1,000.

The American lion lived on the continent for more than 300,000 years during the ice age before extinction.

It’s believed only three other known fossils from these lions have been found in Mississippi.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
USGS crews are continuing to collect valuable data about the Mauna Loa eruption.
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A federal judge sentenced former KHNL sports anchor and ex-union official Russell Yamanoha...
Former sports anchor, union official sentenced to probation for his role in corruption scandal
RYSE night outreach
They walk the streets at night to convince homeless teens to accept help. Sometimes, it works
Victor John Fleener of Hawaii Island said he was visiting a friend on Gulick Avenue in Kalihi...
Jewelry scammers are as active as ever. The reason, police say: They’re still finding victims

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
USGS crews are continuing to collect valuable data about the Mauna Loa eruption.
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks at the J Street National Conference at the Omni...
Blinken vows US support for Israel despite unease over govt