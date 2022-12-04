Firefighters extinguish early-morning blaze at Kaneohe home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early-morning blaze at a Kaneohe home on Saturday.

HFD responded to the scene around 5:45 a.m. on Malulani Street after receiving reports that a person may still be in the burning home.

Upon arrival, HFD said heavy smoke and flames were coming from the front of the house .

Fire crews conducted a search and confirmed that no one was inside the home.

The fire was extinguished just after 7 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.