Tributes
HI NOW
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us

Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away

The shocking scene was caught on a ring doorbell camera. (SOURCE: ARIEL ELIYAHUO)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 1:45 PM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) – A ring security camera captured the moment a coyote ran up to a 2-year-old girl and tried to drag her away in Los Angeles on Friday.

Ariel Eliyahuo reacted quickly to the screams of his daughter Ariya as he was getting out of his vehicle.

He can be seen quickly running to the other side of the car to snatch his daughter back from the coyote, who is seen dragging the girl away by her leg.

Eliyahuo screams and shoos the animal away, going so far as to throw a water bottle at it.

Ariya’s mother later noticed blood on her daughter’s pants, so the family rushed the girl to the hospital for rabies shots.

The attack took place in Woodland Hills, a heavily developed neighborhood in Los Angeles where wildlife is unexpected.

So far, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has been unable to catch the coyote and euthanize it.

The family said Ariya is doing better after the attack, but that both of their children were traumatized by the experience.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingrid Yang, left, and Kelly Bruno, both of San Diego, take a photo in front of lava erupting...
Hawaii Island seeks to woo visitors for a rare show: 2 volcanoes erupting at once
USGS crews are continuing to collect valuable data about the Mauna Loa eruption.
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A federal judge sentenced former KHNL sports anchor and ex-union official Russell Yamanoha...
Former sports anchor, union official sentenced to probation for his role in corruption scandal
RYSE night outreach
They walk the streets at night to convince homeless teens to accept help. Sometimes, it works
Victor John Fleener of Hawaii Island said he was visiting a friend on Gulick Avenue in Kalihi...
Jewelry scammers are as active as ever. The reason, police say: They’re still finding victims

Latest News

(Image: Hawaii News Now)
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava continues slow advance toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
A week after Mauna Loa eruption began, lava’s advance continues slow path toward highway
Ring camera video shows a coyote attack 2-year-old girl in front of home.
Father chases off coyote attempting to drag 2-year-old daughter away
Moore County Power Outage
Shootings at power substation cause North Carolina outages