Catching up with Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain

Annalisa Burgos catches up with Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain at the Honolulu City Lights Christmas celebration.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 10:46 PM HST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii boy group Crossing Rain performed at the Honolulu City Lights celebration on Saturday.

The members have been working on a new album that will be released at the end of this year.

They are also holding a Christmas concert on December 17 at the McKinley High School Auditorium. Tickets are available at CrossingRain.com or the Crossing Rain app. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $25 for students.

