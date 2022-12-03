Wahine volleyball falls to LSU, eliminated from NCAA Tournament

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii women’s volleyball team fell to LSU in four sets Friday afternoon, eliminating them from the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

UH fell to the Tigers 25-21, 19-25, 20-25, 22-25 at the Maples Pavilion on the campus of Stanford University.

The ‘Bows wrap up their 2022 campaign with an overall record of 22-7.

Hawaii struggled with the scrappy Tigers after taking the initial set — UH committed 32 attacking errors.

UH’s Riley Wagoner notched a match-high 20 kills and 17 digs while Kate Lang tallied a match-high 47 assists and 10 digs.

LSU now advances to the second round to face either Stanford or Pepperdine.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.